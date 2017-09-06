Romanian Oktoberfest kicks off in Brasov mountain resort

The ninth edition of Oktoberfest beer festival will take place in Brasov mountain resort starting tomorrow, and will welcome beer lovers until September 17.

The event takes place at Stadionul Municipal in the city.

Oktoberfest will start on Thursday, 15:00, with a parade that will lead the way to the festival accompanied by the Saxon rhythms of the Burzenland Fanfare.

This year, the festival will take place in two tents, which cover some 20,000 sqm. The program will include a series of special events dedicated to beer lovers, as well as Bavarian-style games and music. Moreover, the first weekend of the festival will come with a special contest – Miss Oktoberfest – while at the end of the event one of the participants will receive the King of Oktoberfest title.

