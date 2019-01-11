Warmer weather returns to Romania at the end of the week

After a wave of polar air brought temperatures below 0 degrees Celsius to Romania, the warmer weather will return to the country at the end of this week.

It will continue to be cold on Friday, November 1, but a much warmer weather will return to east-central Europe and the Balkans this weekend, including in Romania, local Stirileprotv.ro reported, quoting Severe Weather Europe.

Thus, after days with temperatures more than 10 degrees Celsius below normal, Eastern Europe will change to much warmer weather with more than 10 degrees Celsius above normal after Sunday, November 3. In Ukraine, for example, this will represent a change of almost 25 degrees Celsius from Friday until Monday morning.

In Bucharest, the daytime temperature will increase from 10 degrees Celsius on Friday to 14 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 18 degrees Celsius on Sunday, and 22 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the National Meteorological Agency’s forecast.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)