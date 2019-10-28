Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 10/28/2019 - 13:45
Temperatures to drop significantly this week as cold wave hits Romania
28 October 2019
A wave of polar air will hit Romania this week, causing a significant drop in temperatures starting Tuesday, October 29. In some areas, the temperatures will be up to 25 degrees Celsius lower compared to the previous days, local Digi24 reported.

The weather continues to be warm on Monday but things will start to change beginning Monday evening, when rain clouds will start to gather over the northern half of the country. In other areas, the fog will return at night.

The temperatures will start to drop beginning Tuesday, especially in western Romania. It will also snow in the coming days, at altitudes over 1,400 m.

The warmer weather will return to the country starting Sunday, November 3.

In Bucharest, the temperature will drop from a maximum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius on Monday to around 17 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, and only 10 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, when it will also rain, according to the National Meteorological Agency’s forecast. It will be even colder on Thursday, when the maximum temperature will be 9 degrees Celsius, followed by a minimum night temperature below 0 degrees Celsius.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

40