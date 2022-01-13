Profile picture for user andreich
Real Estate

Warehouses totaling 0.6 mln sqm in the pipeline for delivery in Romania this year

13 January 2022
Major logistics players are preparing to deliver 600,000 sq m of new warehouses in 2022, according to ab analysis published by Ziarul Financiar daily.

The growth of online commerce and the need for new storage space leads to an acceleration of the deliveries of new logistics spaces at a national level, the consultants estimating that in 2022 the threshold of 6 mln sqm will be exceeded.

The most active developers were CTP and WDP, which in total delivered over 90% of the new stock in 2021, followed by VGP, Globalworth and Element Industrial expanded their industrial platforms last year.

"Bucharest attracted almost 60% of the new stock of industrial spaces delivered in 2021. Craiova, Timişoara and Cluj were other destinations preferred by developers last year. In the next period, the share of Bucharest in total deliveries could decrease, one reason being the need to expand the online business to other areas in Romania, where we will see new logistics projects to meet this demand ", said Andrei Brînzea, partner, Land & Industrial Agency Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

(Photo: Pixabay)

