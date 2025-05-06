Romanian PV engineering group invests EUR 10 mln in production facility

The Waldevar Group, a Romanian company that provides EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) solutions for C&I, utility-scale ground-mounted and floating photovoltaic plants, is investing almost EUR 10 million in a factory dedicated to floating solar technology, an emerging segment with high potential, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The company, fully controlled by entrepreneur Aurel Şerban, announced the crossing of the 1.5 GW threshold of installed power in its portfolio of photovoltaic projects and continues its expansion on the energy market in Romania and the region.

"We are transforming ourselves to become a leader in developing integrated energy systems, combining energy production with advanced technologies. Our goal is to go beyond simple green energy production, creating smart and sustainable solutions for the future. Thus, our transformation will mark the transition from 'green with risks' to 'smart and efficient green' in the energy field," said Cristian Dragomir, CEO of Waldevar Energy.

(Photo: Deyangeorgiev/ Dreamstime)

