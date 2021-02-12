Wages in Romania go up 8.4% in 2020

The average net wage in Romania increased by 8.4% last year, reaching RON 3,620 (EUR 743) in December.

The highest wage was in the industry of coke oven products and products obtained from crude oil processing (RON 8,350 ), and the lowest in HoReCa (RON 1,685).

Compared to November, the average wage increased by 6.1% in December.

In most economic sectors, the net earnings increased compared to the previous month due to the seasonal and end-of-year bonuses. The increases were also supported by some companies resuming their activity.

The dismissal of staff with lower than average earnings from some economic activities also boosted the average.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)