Wages in Romania up real 3.3% YoY as of June

The average net salary in Romania reached RON 3,541 (some EUR 700) in June, increasing by 7.4% compared to June 2020 and by 1.4% compared to the previous month.

In real terms, deflated for inflation, it increased by 3.3% YoY and by 1.1% compared to May.

The highest wages are in the sector of information technology service, with an average of RON 8,439, data from the statistics office (INS) show, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The lowest wages are in the sector of hotels and restaurants, where the national average is RON 1,926. The average gross earning in June was RON 5,779, 1.5% more than in May 2021.

The most significant increases were registered in publishing activities, with 20.9%, and with 10.5-15% in telecommunications, air transport, manufacture of coke oven products and products obtained from crude oil processing, manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations, manufacture of computers and electronic and optical products, manufacture of machinery, machinery and equipment.

(Photo: Cristian M Vela/ Dreamstime)

