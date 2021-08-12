Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Wages in Romania up real 3.3% YoY as of June

12 August 2021
The average net salary in Romania reached RON 3,541 (some EUR 700) in June, increasing by 7.4% compared to June 2020 and by 1.4% compared to the previous month.

In real terms, deflated for inflation, it increased by 3.3% YoY and by 1.1% compared to May.

The highest wages are in the sector of information technology service, with an average of RON 8,439, data from the statistics office (INS) show, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The lowest wages are in the sector of hotels and restaurants, where the national average is RON 1,926. The average gross earning in June was RON 5,779, 1.5% more than in May 2021.

The most significant increases were registered in publishing activities, with 20.9%, and with 10.5-15% in telecommunications, air transport, manufacture of coke oven products and products obtained from crude oil processing, manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations, manufacture of computers and electronic and optical products, manufacture of machinery, machinery and equipment.

(Photo: Cristian M Vela/ Dreamstime)

