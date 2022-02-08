Romanian speech therapy startup receives EUR 100,000 bridge financing

VoxiKids, the startup that developed a platform that aims to accelerate the recovery of children with speech deficiencies, has received a EUR 100,000 bridge financing.

The startup, founded by Ana Maria Onică and Cristian Băița, received the funding from angel investor Ruxandra Muys-Stoian, co-founder of WIT Angels Club in Silicon Valley.

The financing will be used to increase sales, communication, and marketing, the company said.

For this year, VoxiKids plans to expand its network of private practice offices, integrate AI solutions, and provide parents with access to educational content.

The VoxiKids portfolio includes two dedicated speech therapy products: VoxiClinic and VoxiKids App.

The digital clinic VoxiClinic, launched in 2021, is an online platform dedicated to speech development. The telemedicine service offers speech therapists the resources they need to hold their therapy sessions in person or online. The platform, currently used by more than 50 private practices, offers specialized content, the option of creating digital exercises, as well as patient management, charts, and patient statistics options, and a scheduling module.

In addition to the SaaS solution, the company also has the standalone app VoxiKids, which children can use to practice at home.

VoxiKids received initial funding from Gapminder VC, Smart Impact Capital, Cleverage VC and other investors. Last year, it also raised a financing round on Seedblink.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

