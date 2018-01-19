New EUR 30 mln office building opens in Timisoara

Vox Technology Park, a new office building with a leasable surface of 26,000 sqm, will officially open this month after an investment of over EUR 30 million.

The project is one of the most modern in Romania, bringing new features on the local market, such as the biometrical access system.

The project’s developer, Werk Property Group, has recently signed in a new tenant, local market research company Recensio Nobilis, which leased 1,000 sqm in the building. Most of the tenants are from the IT&C sector and the developer estimates that the project will be fully leased in the near future. Besides the paying tenants, Vox Technology Park will also host two tech startups from Timisoara for free for two years.

Werk Property Group, which is owned by local investor Virgil Tornoreanu, has also developed over 800 apartments, industrial spaces, hotels, and offices.

Timisoara is one of the fastest growing office markets in Romania, with several local investors developing big projects in the city. The biggest ongoing projects are Iulius Group’s Openville and ISHO, developed by local investor Ovidiu Sandor.

[email protected]