Vodafone Romania ups customer base, service revenues in the 2016/2017 fiscal year

Vodafone Romania reached 9.44 million customers (mobile, fixed voice and machine to machine) at the end of March 2017, 321,000 more than in the previous year, the company announced. Out of the total number of customers, 8.7 million were mobile customers.

The company’s service revenues for the full year 2016/2017 reached EUR 707.2 million, up by 2.7%, compared to last year, on an organic basis. The company’s financial year begins April 1 and ends March 31, the following year.

At the same time, data usage increased by 100.4% for the year ending March 31, 2017, compared to the previous year. Smartphone penetration increased by 3.7 percentage points year-on-year over the same reporting period.

“Last year we launched Supernet 4G+ […] which led to an increasing data usage among our customers on their smartphones during the year. In 2017, we celebrate 20 years since the launch of the first mobile digital network in the country through special offers and bonuses for our customers,” said Ravinder Takkar, president and CEO of Vodafone Romania.

In September 2016, the company also launched 4GTV+, a video and music streaming service, and a new partnership for the Romanian market with Internet television network Netflix. Vodafone’s top competitors Orange Romania and Telekom Romania both have TV services, both online as well as through cable.

Vodafone Romania is a subsidiary of Vodafone Group. Its main competitors in Romania are Orange, Telekom Romania, and local group RCS&RDS.

editor@romania-insider.com