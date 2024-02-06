Vodafone Romania reports higher revenues despite shrinking client base

Vodafone Romania reported that its revenues from services in the first 9 months of the fiscal year 2023 - 2024 (April - December 2023) rose by 2.5% y/y to EUR 582 million.

The annual growth accelerated to some 4% y/y and the revenues reached EUR 198 million in the last quarter of 2023, Profit.ro reported.

However, the number of subscribers in the mobile segment dropped to 8.81 million in October-December 2023 from 9.67 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022-2023. In the fixed internet segment, the number of subscribers also edged down, to 705,000 from 714,000.

(Photo source: Radub85/Dreamstime.com)