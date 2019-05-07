Viromet chemical plant in Romania resumes operations

Local investor Ioan Niculae resumed operations at one of the six chemical plants he owns. He said that the chemical plant Viromet will use imported natural gas, which is cheaper and more reliable compared to what he could have purchased from the domestic market, Economica.net reported.

Under the emergency government ordinance 114/2018, revised, the local natural gas producers are compelled to deliver gas to residential sector at capped price -- a circumstance that pushed up the gas price on the free market for industrial consumers.

Specialized in the production of methanol, formaldehyde, synthetic resins and plastics products, Viromet Victoria chemical plant was restarted on July 4 at 11:00 AM.

“We will produce 456 tons of methanol per day, corresponding to a consumption of 22 million cubic meters of gas,” Niculae said. Besides methanol, Viromet will produce 66,000 tons of resin for the wood industry to be distributed to Kronospan Sebeş, Yldiz Piteşti, Kastamonu and Egger Rădăuţi.

The investor hopes to complete an investment in a new reactor by October 1, which will produce 825 tons of methanol a day at higher efficiency.

(Photo source: Viromet.ro)