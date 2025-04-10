Austrian Verbund takes over 272 MW wind farm in Romania

The Austrian energy company Verbund, through its Romanian subsidiary Verbud Wind Power Romania, has acquired a 272 MW "ready to build" wind project from Monsson, a multinational renewable energy solutions group specializing in wind and solar energy, energy storage, and green hydrogen, the Austrian company announced in a press release.

The project, located in Romania's Caras-Severin County, has an estimated annual generation of approximately 569 GWh. It has all relevant permits and connection points and is expected to enter its construction phase in 2026.

The Austrian company says the transaction showcases its intention to expand its portfolio in the Romanian renewable energy market, where the company has been active since 2012 through the operation of its 226 MW Casimcea wind farm in Tulcea County.

Verbund is Austria's leading energy company and one of Europe's largest renewable energy producers. The group generates around 98% of its electricity from renewable energies.

Its 2030 corporate strategy is to significantly expand solar and wind power so that 25% of the group's total generation will be produced from photovoltaic and wind onshore sources by 2030. Romania has been defined as one of the company's strategic target markets for the achievement of this goal.

(Photo source: the company)