Venture in Eastern Europe 2024 report: Investments in Romanian startups hit new high of EUR 130.7 mln

Investments in Romanian startups exceeded EUR 100 million for the fourth consecutive year, reaching a new high of EUR 130.7 million, according to the “Venture in Eastern Europe 2024” report conducted by How to Web and Croatian unicorn Infobip.

The analysis provides a detailed overview of the Eastern European investment ecosystem in 2024, offering important insights for investors, entrepreneurs, and technology companies. Now in its fifth edition, the report has expanded its scope to the entire region, gathering data from 22 countries.

The recently released findings indicate a total investment volume of EUR 3.9 billion in Eastern European startups, resulting from 1,286 funding rounds in 2024.

“The Venture in Eastern Europe 2024 report, presented by How to Web and Infobip, highlights how Eastern Europe is evolving into a global tech powerhouse fueled by deep engineering expertise, capital efficiency, and growing cross-border collaboration. Companies like UiPath, Bolt, and Infobip have already demonstrated the region’s potential, and with initiatives like Infobip Startup Tribe and Infobip Shift, the ecosystem is stronger than ever,” said Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer, Infobip.

Romania continues to stand out, recording a total investment volume of EUR 130.7 million in 2024, marking the fourth consecutive year above the EUR 100 million threshold.

Although the growth compared to 2023 is modest at 0.8%, the number of transactions increased significantly, reaching 80 (a 31.1% increase from the previous year). Additionally, the pre-seed segment saw notable growth, with a total of EUR 7.2 million, a 4.6% increase from 2023.

“This sustained trend reflects the growing attractiveness of the Romanian ecosystem for both local and international investors. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the performance of Romanian startups, highlighting major investments as well as promising early-stage projects,” reads the press release.

The complete report is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aartur Szczybylo/Dreamstime.com)