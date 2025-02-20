Startup

Venture in Eastern Europe 2024 report: Investments in Romanian startups hit new high of EUR 130.7 mln

20 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Investments in Romanian startups exceeded EUR 100 million for the fourth consecutive year, reaching a new high of EUR 130.7 million, according to the “Venture in Eastern Europe 2024” report conducted by How to Web and Croatian unicorn Infobip.

The analysis provides a detailed overview of the Eastern European investment ecosystem in 2024, offering important insights for investors, entrepreneurs, and technology companies. Now in its fifth edition, the report has expanded its scope to the entire region, gathering data from 22 countries.

The recently released findings indicate a total investment volume of EUR 3.9 billion in Eastern European startups, resulting from 1,286 funding rounds in 2024.

“The Venture in Eastern Europe 2024 report, presented by How to Web and Infobip, highlights how Eastern Europe is evolving into a global tech powerhouse fueled by deep engineering expertise, capital efficiency, and growing cross-border collaboration. Companies like UiPath, Bolt, and Infobip have already demonstrated the region’s potential, and with initiatives like Infobip Startup Tribe and Infobip Shift, the ecosystem is stronger than ever,” said Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer, Infobip.

Romania continues to stand out, recording a total investment volume of EUR 130.7 million in 2024, marking the fourth consecutive year above the EUR 100 million threshold. 

Although the growth compared to 2023 is modest at 0.8%, the number of transactions increased significantly, reaching 80 (a 31.1% increase from the previous year). Additionally, the pre-seed segment saw notable growth, with a total of EUR 7.2 million, a 4.6% increase from 2023.

“This sustained trend reflects the growing attractiveness of the Romanian ecosystem for both local and international investors. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the performance of Romanian startups, highlighting major investments as well as promising early-stage projects,” reads the press release.

The complete report is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aartur Szczybylo/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Startup

Venture in Eastern Europe 2024 report: Investments in Romanian startups hit new high of EUR 130.7 mln

20 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Investments in Romanian startups exceeded EUR 100 million for the fourth consecutive year, reaching a new high of EUR 130.7 million, according to the “Venture in Eastern Europe 2024” report conducted by How to Web and Croatian unicorn Infobip.

The analysis provides a detailed overview of the Eastern European investment ecosystem in 2024, offering important insights for investors, entrepreneurs, and technology companies. Now in its fifth edition, the report has expanded its scope to the entire region, gathering data from 22 countries.

The recently released findings indicate a total investment volume of EUR 3.9 billion in Eastern European startups, resulting from 1,286 funding rounds in 2024.

“The Venture in Eastern Europe 2024 report, presented by How to Web and Infobip, highlights how Eastern Europe is evolving into a global tech powerhouse fueled by deep engineering expertise, capital efficiency, and growing cross-border collaboration. Companies like UiPath, Bolt, and Infobip have already demonstrated the region’s potential, and with initiatives like Infobip Startup Tribe and Infobip Shift, the ecosystem is stronger than ever,” said Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer, Infobip.

Romania continues to stand out, recording a total investment volume of EUR 130.7 million in 2024, marking the fourth consecutive year above the EUR 100 million threshold. 

Although the growth compared to 2023 is modest at 0.8%, the number of transactions increased significantly, reaching 80 (a 31.1% increase from the previous year). Additionally, the pre-seed segment saw notable growth, with a total of EUR 7.2 million, a 4.6% increase from 2023.

“This sustained trend reflects the growing attractiveness of the Romanian ecosystem for both local and international investors. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the performance of Romanian startups, highlighting major investments as well as promising early-stage projects,” reads the press release.

The complete report is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aartur Szczybylo/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 February 2025
Macro
Romanian executive to cut 1,800 civil servant positions, keep VAT and flat tax rates
20 February 2025
Business
Consumer protection agency temporarily closes hypermarket, restaurants in Bucharest’s AFI Cotroceni mall
20 February 2025
Politics
Romania's acting president meets France's Macron on Ukraine dossier, security ties
20 February 2025
Defense
Chamber of Deputies approves bill allowing Romania to shoot down unauthorized drones
19 February 2025
Politics
Bloomberg: Trump administration pressuring Romania to let Călin Georgescu run for president
19 February 2025
Startup
Romanian startup Bible Chat raises USD 14 mln, becomes fastest-growing faith app worldwide
19 February 2025
Politics
Russia’s Lavrov says Romania and other EU states have territorial claims on Ukraine, despite official denials
19 February 2025
Society
Extreme cold grips Romania as meteorologists issue yellow weather warning