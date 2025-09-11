Real Estate

Vastint Romania launches Ready Flex Space to meet rising demand for flexible offices

11 September 2025

Vastint Romania has introduced Ready Flex Space, a new concept offering fully furnished, independent office modules on short-term leases, as demand for flexibility in the workplace continues to grow.

The solution, already implemented at Business Garden Bucharest, spans 2,321 sqm divided into nine separate units ranging from 124 to 416 sqm. Eight of the units are already leased or in advanced negotiations, with several tenants - including Tesla Energy Forecasting (CEE), Innvigo Agro, Vertical Design, and Hellmann Worldwide Logistics - having moved in.

“In response to the evolving needs of our tenants, we created Ready Flex Space – independent, fully furnished offices that can function as an extension or even an alternative to a company’s headquarters,” said Sorin Macoveiu, Commercial Manager, Vastint Romania.

Unlike co-working models, Ready Flex Space offers self-contained offices that are not shared with other companies. Each module includes a reception, private offices, open-plan areas, meeting rooms, social spaces, and restrooms. 

Lease terms run from six to 24 months, providing tenants with flexibility while allowing access to amenities typically reserved for larger office occupiers.

The new concept is designed for both small and large businesses, particularly fast-growing companies, corporates seeking temporary extra space, or project-based teams. Large firms with smaller local teams, which often resorted to villas or apartments in the past, now have the option of occupying standalone office modules, Sorin Macoveiu said.

Looking ahead, Vastint Romania plans to roll out additional Ready Flex Space modules at both Business Garden and Timpuri Noi Square, the company’s other major project in the capital. 

The second phase of Timpuri Noi Square, scheduled for completion in late 2026, will add over 60,000 sqm of leasable space across two new office buildings, doubling the complex’s footprint to 112,000 sqm.

Vastint Romania, active since 2008 and part of the international Vastint Group, currently manages 95,257 sqm of office space across its two landmark developments. Once Timpuri Noi Square’s expansion is finalized, its portfolio will reach 155,000 sqm of modern office space in Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vastint)

