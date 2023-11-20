The city of Vaslui has won the title of Youth Capital in Romania for the year 2025, following a gala in Târgu-Jiu. The city will hold its mandate from January 1 to December 31, 2025.

The Youth Capital of Romania is a national youth framework program that operates on principles similar to those of the European Youth Capital. The program allows youth organizations to promote important themes for the demographic they represent and helps local authorities identify issues and attract public and private investments for their resolution and the development of support ecosystems.

Annually, a city in Romania receives, through a concept competition, the title of Youth Capital of Romania and is financially supported, as well as provided with training and consultancy, in the preparation and implementation of initiatives outlined in the candidacy dossier.

The concept of the city of Vaslui - #întinerEȘTI is a movement initiated by young people over several years, aiming to synchronize and address, under the same umbrella, the interests of various social categories in the city.

The capital program will be based on ACCED: a recent name for a recurring movement in Vaslui, which has taken shape from the increasingly pronounced need of young people to make their city and county a better place. The ACCED program consists of five general guidelines, based on five areas of professionalization or re-professionalization: A - entrepreneurial, C - culture, C - civic-political, E - ecology, D - digitization.

Representatives of the Vaslui City Hall announced their support for the project and pledged to provide all necessary assistance in carrying out the cultural, artistic, and civic activities that are scheduled to take place, according to Digi24.

"Vaslui, Youth Capital of Romania 2025! The title was won by the young people of Vaslui who, with enthusiasm and confidence in the power of the many, overcame obstacles and managed to give us a beautiful ending to an emotional journey. We remain by your side, dear young people of Vaslui! Congratulations and thanks for the joy offered! We are proud of you," reads a message posted on the Facebook page of the Vaslui City Hall.

"Vaslui has presented us with a youth program. The concept #întinerEȘTI and the ACCED program (Entrepreneurship, Culture, Civic-political, Ecology, Digitization) have shown us that Vaslui is truly dedicated to developing together with its young people and creating contexts that truly respond to their needs. We trust that the title of 'Youth Capital of Romania' in 2025 will be useful for consolidating an effective collaboration between local authorities and the youth sector in the city," declared András Farkas, strategic director - Youth Capital of Romania, coordinator of the selection process.

The city of Ploiești won the title of "Youth Capital of Romania" for the year 2024, with its mandate scheduled for January 1 to December 31, 2024, with the program "Ploiești, Let’s PLAY" (Partnership. Lifelong-Learning. Advocacy. YOUth), structured on four lines of action: creating a well-being context, youth action in the community, strengthening the youth ecosystem, and creating perspectives for young people.

