Shipyard in Romania brings workers from Brazil and Vietnam

Vard Tulcea, one of the biggest shipyards in Romania, part of Norwegian group Vard, reached a turnover of over RON 1 billion (EUR 214 million) in 2018, up from RON 395 million in 2017. The company also advanced to 25th place in the ranking of Romanian exporters, from 134th in 2017, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The high number of orders also determined the shipyard to hire more people, which has not been an easy job.

“We currently have 3,400 employees and, by the end of this year, we want to reach 3,600-3,700 people. In one months and a half we will bring 50 employees from Brazil, from another shipyard in the group, and 90 employees from the shipyard in Vietnam, plus other Vietnamese employees from third parties,” said Ivan Firsa, a HR consultant for Vard Tulcea.

He explained that the company heeds to bring employees from abroad because Romanians leave the shipyard after training.

