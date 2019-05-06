Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/05/2019 - 10:08
Business
Shipyard in Romania brings workers from Brazil and Vietnam
05 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Vard Tulcea, one of the biggest shipyards in Romania, part of Norwegian group Vard, reached a turnover of over RON 1 billion (EUR 214 million) in 2018, up from RON 395 million in 2017. The company also advanced to 25th place in the ranking of Romanian exporters, from 134th in 2017, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The high number of orders also determined the shipyard to hire more people, which has not been an easy job.

“We currently have 3,400 employees and, by the end of this year, we want to reach 3,600-3,700 people. In one months and a half we will bring 50 employees from Brazil, from another shipyard in the group, and 90 employees from the shipyard in Vietnam, plus other Vietnamese employees from third parties,” said Ivan Firsa, a HR consultant for Vard Tulcea.

He explained that the company heeds to bring employees from abroad because Romanians leave the shipyard after training.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Vard.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/05/2019 - 10:08
Business
Shipyard in Romania brings workers from Brazil and Vietnam
05 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Vard Tulcea, one of the biggest shipyards in Romania, part of Norwegian group Vard, reached a turnover of over RON 1 billion (EUR 214 million) in 2018, up from RON 395 million in 2017. The company also advanced to 25th place in the ranking of Romanian exporters, from 134th in 2017, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The high number of orders also determined the shipyard to hire more people, which has not been an easy job.

“We currently have 3,400 employees and, by the end of this year, we want to reach 3,600-3,700 people. In one months and a half we will bring 50 employees from Brazil, from another shipyard in the group, and 90 employees from the shipyard in Vietnam, plus other Vietnamese employees from third parties,” said Ivan Firsa, a HR consultant for Vard Tulcea.

He explained that the company heeds to bring employees from abroad because Romanians leave the shipyard after training.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Vard.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 June 2019
People
Romanian businesswoman on Forbes’ list of wealthiest self-made women in U.S.
27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40