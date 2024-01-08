Vantage Towers, one of the most innovative companies in Romania, aims to increase connectivity in the country

News from Companies

Vantage Towers, one of the leading European infrastructure operators, is part of the most innovative companies on the Romanian market and aims to increase connectivity by delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive operational efficiency and revolutionize the industry.

Vantage Towers aims to develop the Romanian market and increase the number of connectivity points. Currently, the company has over 2,300 sites in our country and offers high-tech solutions.

”Vantage Towers continues to push boundaries, shaping the future of telecommunications infrastructure. We provide our customers with cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency, enable them to thrive in the digital era and deliver innovative solutions that power connectivity across Romania. Smart Mattering, Smart Locks, Fiber To the Sites, and Customer Portal are the key attributes that set us apart from our competitors and empower our customers with advanced technological capabilities”, stated Ionel Crăciun, Business Development Manager la Vantage Towers România.

Vantage Towers provides its customers with advanced service tools to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and provide superior end-user experience.

Through the Smart Mattering solution, Vantage Towers brings an approach to managing energy consumption, helping the company to gain a clear picture of consumption data. Using IoT technology, this solution not only helps reduce energy costs but also helps protect the environment by using energy responsibly.

Another innovative tool powered by the infrastructure operator is the Smart Locks which offers customers the possibility to remotely control the site visit process and delivers to company customers a clear view of the site visit data and to use it to bring efficiency to their field operations.

By Fiber To the Sites technology, Vantage Towers provides via its business partners a robust and high-performance infrastructure, ensuring optimal data transmission and maximum capacity connectivity. This allows operators to improve their services, expand their services, and meet the demands of the continued growth of end users.

Additionally, through the Customer Portal, the company provides network developers with an intuitive and comprehensive tool that allows them to instantly find the solution to their infrastructure needs across the country. This digital approach simplifies the planning and implementation processes, accelerating the development of networks and bringing immediate benefits.

Vantage Towers continues to engage in technological development and facilitate digital transformation in the telecommunications industry. By working closely with clients and adopting the latest technologies, the company is poised to lead the industry into the connected future.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers is a leading tower company in Europe with more than 84,000 sites in ten countries, connecting people, businesses, and devices in cities and rural areas. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf.

Vantage Towers’ portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. By building, operating, and leasing this infrastructure to MNOs or other network providers such as IoT companies or utilities, Vantage Towers is making a significant contribution to a better-connected Europe.

While already 100% of the grid electricity that Vantage Towers uses to operate its infrastructure is obtained from renewable energy sources, green energy generation is piloted directly on site with the help of solar panels and micro wind turbines, and also hydrogen solutions are under testing. This fits well into the overall strategy of the company to drive a sustainable digitalisation in Europe and to support partners through technological innovation in decarbonisation and achieving their climate goals.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter at @VantageTowers or connect with us on LinkedIn.

*This is a Press release.