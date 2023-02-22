The Romanian Government is preparing to accommodate 366 requests to strengthen buildings against seismic risk, the Development minister, Cseke Attila, said. The total amount reaches over RON 5.7 billion.

The minister and prime minister Nicolae Ciucă made the clarifications, on Tuesday, February 21, at the Victoria Palace, within the Interinstitutional Committee for Seismic Risk Analysis. The 100% non-refundable financing is provided by Law 212/2022 from the state's budget.

"Last night, on February 20, at 24.00, the call for projects on seismic risk consolidation on the new program, initiated by the current Government, was closed. The platform was open from January 3 to February 20, and 366 applications were uploaded, which concern 132 apartment blocks, respectively 234 public buildings," the minister said.

The news comes amidst the recent medium-intensity earthquakes that occurred in Romania in February. Three seismic stations and five GPS devices have been installed in Gorj county.

"The value of these requests, which aim to strengthen the seismic risk of buildings, is RON 5.7 billion. We have had a continuous evaluation of these requests, so that the vast majority of their requests for clarification have already been sent to the local authorities, where appropriate, so that on March 1, the deadline assumed by the Ministry of Development, we can issue the order for the introduction into the consolidation program of those investments that have been submitted to the platform and that may be eligible," he continued.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Cseke Atilla/Facebook)