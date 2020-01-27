Vaccination of children could become compulsory in Romania starting next month

The vaccination of children could become compulsory in Romania beginning end-February, as the deputies are to give the final vote on this bill next month. Once the ordinary parliamentary session begins, the draft law could be debated in an emergency procedure, local Digi24 reported.

The Senate adopted the bill in October 2017 and now the Chamber of Deputies is expected to give the final vote.

In the case of compulsory vaccines, consent to immunization is presumed to be given, according to the draft law.

The parents who refuse to participate in activities aimed at informing them about the benefits of immunization will risk fines of up to RON 10,000. Family doctors will also organize such meetings. Moreover, the parent will have the right to refuse vaccination only if the child has an adverse reaction to one or more vaccines.

If the law is adopted in its current form, unvaccinated children may no longer be accepted in kindergartens or schools. The children will have to be vaccinated against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, rubella, mumps and hepatitis B.

To come into force, the law on mandatory vaccination must be voted by the Chamber of Deputies, promulgated by the president, and then published in the Official Gazette.

