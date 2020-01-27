Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 01/27/2020 - 12:15
Social
Vaccination of children could become compulsory in Romania starting next month
27 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The vaccination of children could become compulsory in Romania beginning end-February, as the deputies are to give the final vote on this bill next month. Once the ordinary parliamentary session begins, the draft law could be debated in an emergency procedure, local Digi24 reported.

The Senate adopted the bill in October 2017 and now the Chamber of Deputies is expected to give the final vote.

In the case of compulsory vaccines, consent to immunization is presumed to be given, according to the draft law.

The parents who refuse to participate in activities aimed at informing them about the benefits of immunization will risk fines of up to RON 10,000. Family doctors will also organize such meetings. Moreover, the parent will have the right to refuse vaccination only if the child has an adverse reaction to one or more vaccines.

If the law is adopted in its current form, unvaccinated children may no longer be accepted in kindergartens or schools. The children will have to be vaccinated against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, rubella, mumps and hepatitis B.

To come into force, the law on mandatory vaccination must be voted by the Chamber of Deputies, promulgated by the president, and then published in the Official Gazette.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 25393877 © Paulus Rusyanto/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 01/27/2020 - 12:15
Social
Vaccination of children could become compulsory in Romania starting next month
27 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The vaccination of children could become compulsory in Romania beginning end-February, as the deputies are to give the final vote on this bill next month. Once the ordinary parliamentary session begins, the draft law could be debated in an emergency procedure, local Digi24 reported.

The Senate adopted the bill in October 2017 and now the Chamber of Deputies is expected to give the final vote.

In the case of compulsory vaccines, consent to immunization is presumed to be given, according to the draft law.

The parents who refuse to participate in activities aimed at informing them about the benefits of immunization will risk fines of up to RON 10,000. Family doctors will also organize such meetings. Moreover, the parent will have the right to refuse vaccination only if the child has an adverse reaction to one or more vaccines.

If the law is adopted in its current form, unvaccinated children may no longer be accepted in kindergartens or schools. The children will have to be vaccinated against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, rubella, mumps and hepatitis B.

To come into force, the law on mandatory vaccination must be voted by the Chamber of Deputies, promulgated by the president, and then published in the Official Gazette.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 25393877 © Paulus Rusyanto/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 January 2020
Social
Ex-director of Prince of Wales Foundation Romania: Sighisoara is suffocated by corruption
15 January 2020
Politics
Influential Romanian journalist joins USR-PLUS alliance to coordinate elections campaign
13 January 2020
Business
(P) POP & PARTNERS leverages Mindspace’s creative, boutique workplace experience - Case Study
10 January 2020
Politics
Romania's president and PM agree on early elections
10 January 2020
Entertainment
Box office revenues stagnate in Romania. Top-grossing movies in 2019
10 January 2020
Business
Romanian toy sharing startup raises EUR 162,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
09 January 2020
Sports
Two Romanians drive over 11,000 km to the coldest village on Earth in a Dacia Duster
09 January 2020
Justice
Romanian teacher sentenced to 8 years in jail for receiving EUR 200 bribe

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40