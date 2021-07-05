Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Romania's Bran Castle hosts "vaccination marathons" for tourists this month

07 May 2021
The famous Bran Castle in Romania’s Transylvania region will host “vaccination marathons” for a month, on weekends. The first such event starts on Friday, May 7.

The “vaccination marathons” are held in the Medieval Customs (Vama Medievala) buildings on the Bran domain. No prior appointment is required and the vaccines used are those produced by Pfizer-BioNTech.

Those who get the vaccine will receive a special “Bran Castle vaccination diploma.” Plus, if they also choose to visit the castle, they get free access to the exhibition of medieval torture instruments.

Bucharest and Sibiu also host vaccination marathons this weekend.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

