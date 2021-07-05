Romania’s Bran Castle hosts "vaccination marathons" for tourists this month

The famous Bran Castle in Romania’s Transylvania region will host “vaccination marathons” for a month, on weekends. The first such event starts on Friday, May 7.

The “vaccination marathons” are held in the Medieval Customs (Vama Medievala) buildings on the Bran domain. No prior appointment is required and the vaccines used are those produced by Pfizer-BioNTech.

Those who get the vaccine will receive a special “Bran Castle vaccination diploma.” Plus, if they also choose to visit the castle, they get free access to the exhibition of medieval torture instruments.

Further details are available here.

Bucharest and Sibiu also host vaccination marathons this weekend.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)