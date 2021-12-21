Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Romanian Ursus Breweries switches to green electricity as of January 2022

21 December 2021
Romania’s Ursus Breweries will purchase 100% green electricity mostly from ENGIE Romania, which operates generation units with a total installed capacity of about 113 MW.

The French group operates wind farms and solar parks located in the counties Galați, Brăila, Harghita and Teleorman.

In just six months, Ursus Breweries is expected to reduce its CO2 emissions by almost 4,000 tonnes, the equivalent of the carbon dioxide production of more than 1,700 vehicles over the same period.

Ursus Breweries is the largest beer producer in Romania. Currently, Ursus Breweries has 3 breweries: in Brașov, Buzău and Timișoara and a mini production facility in Cluj-Napoca. Ursus Breweries is part of Asahi Europe & International.

(Photo: Anatolygleb/ Dreamstime)

