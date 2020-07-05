Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 08:29
Business
Romanian courier company launches prepaid service for SMEs
07 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian courier company Urgent Cargus, the second-largest courier company in the country, has expanded its service range by launching a prepaid delivery service for local entrepreneurial companies.

The service should help SMEs have greater predictability on the costs of their shipments.

"The new prepaid service was launched following a detailed analysis of the feedback and needs of Romanian entrepreneurs, most of them wanting to have better visibility on delivery costs. Given the context in which we find ourselves, we believe that one of the best ways we can support our customers is by providing them with cost predictability," said Jaroslaw Sliwa, CEO of Urgent Cargus.

Urgent Cargus Prepaid, already available in Romania, comes with two volume options (25 or 50 deliveries), and four types of packages: envelope, small package (up to 3 kg), medium package (up to 5 kg) and package large (up to 10 kg).

"The service offers Urgent Cargus customers the opportunity to use the deliveries included in the offer in a period of up to six months and has a fixed cost," said Urgent Cargus representatives.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 08:29
Business
Romanian courier company launches prepaid service for SMEs
07 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian courier company Urgent Cargus, the second-largest courier company in the country, has expanded its service range by launching a prepaid delivery service for local entrepreneurial companies.

The service should help SMEs have greater predictability on the costs of their shipments.

"The new prepaid service was launched following a detailed analysis of the feedback and needs of Romanian entrepreneurs, most of them wanting to have better visibility on delivery costs. Given the context in which we find ourselves, we believe that one of the best ways we can support our customers is by providing them with cost predictability," said Jaroslaw Sliwa, CEO of Urgent Cargus.

Urgent Cargus Prepaid, already available in Romania, comes with two volume options (25 or 50 deliveries), and four types of packages: envelope, small package (up to 3 kg), medium package (up to 5 kg) and package large (up to 10 kg).

"The service offers Urgent Cargus customers the opportunity to use the deliveries included in the offer in a period of up to six months and has a fixed cost," said Urgent Cargus representatives.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 May 2020
Social
Record fines issued by Romanian authorities during COVID-19 state of emergency are unconstitutional
06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15
06 May 2020
Business
Analysis: Romanian listed companies will pay EUR 1 bln dividends. Which bring the highest yields?
04 May 2020
Social
Romanian businessman wants to get infected with COVID-19 to prove authorities wrong
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romania replaces state of emergency with state of alert
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romanian authorities prepare to start new school year online in September
04 May 2020
Business
Carmakers Dacia and Ford resume operations at their factories in Romania after COVID-19 halt