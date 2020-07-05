Romanian courier company launches prepaid service for SMEs

Romanian courier company Urgent Cargus, the second-largest courier company in the country, has expanded its service range by launching a prepaid delivery service for local entrepreneurial companies.

The service should help SMEs have greater predictability on the costs of their shipments.

"The new prepaid service was launched following a detailed analysis of the feedback and needs of Romanian entrepreneurs, most of them wanting to have better visibility on delivery costs. Given the context in which we find ourselves, we believe that one of the best ways we can support our customers is by providing them with cost predictability," said Jaroslaw Sliwa, CEO of Urgent Cargus.

Urgent Cargus Prepaid, already available in Romania, comes with two volume options (25 or 50 deliveries), and four types of packages: envelope, small package (up to 3 kg), medium package (up to 5 kg) and package large (up to 10 kg).

"The service offers Urgent Cargus customers the opportunity to use the deliveries included in the offer in a period of up to six months and has a fixed cost," said Urgent Cargus representatives.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]