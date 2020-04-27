Courier firm: Romanians buy more online but cut non-essential expenses

Urgent Cargus, one of the largest courier companies in Romania, expects a 15% higher volume of deliveries in April, compared to February.

Its activity has intensified amid the Easter holidays and the restrictions during the state of emergency.

There was a peak in the days before the Orthodox Easter when the company had 47% more deliveries than in February.

"The closure of many offline stores has boosted online shopping. However, the uncertainty generated by COVID-19 has led consumers to focus on IT&C, Home & Deco, and FMCG while reducing interest in other segments," said Jaroslaw Sliwa, CEO of Urgent Cargus.

The retail market segments most affected by the crisis generated by COVID-19 are fashion, with a contraction rate of 24%, teleshopping (-29%), and auto, which decreased by 16%.

(Photo: Pixabay)

