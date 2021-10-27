Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Events

Romanian film festival UrbanEye holds online edition in November

27 October 2021
UrbanEye, the local festival showcasing films about cities, communities and architecture, will return with a new online edition between November 10 and November 14. This year's theme focuses on the increasingly isolated worlds we live in, the organizers said in a press release.

Part of the documentaries included in UrbanEye's program, some of them previously selected at festivals such as Cannes, Berlinale or Sundance, will be screened for the first time in Romania. The event's lineup includes Valerie Blankenbyl's The Bubble (2021), Natalija Yefimkina's Garage People (2020), Anabel Rodríguez's multi-award-winning documentary Once Upon a Time in Venezuela (2020), Anbessa (2019) directed by Mo Scarpelli, Aya (2021) by Simon Coulibaly GillardVirpi Suutari's AALTO (2020), and MAU (2021) directed by Benji & Jono Bergmann.

Between November 10 and 14, film fans will be able to watch the movies online, on Eventbook.ro. The complete program, details about screenings and tickets will be announced on the festival's website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

