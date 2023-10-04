Bucharest events: UrbanEye film festival returns with anniversary edition in November

UrbanEye, the festival focused on films about the city and architecture, will hold its anniversary edition between November 8 and November 12.

The ten-year anniversary edition takes place under the theme: “Where to?” and is meant as an opportunity for introspection and perspective. “This edition invites you to explore in detail the changes that have shaped our cities, how society is redefining itself and the great global challenges of the moment,” the organizers said.

This year’s program will focus on films illustrating ground-breaking urban planning and architecture projects, valuable archival documentation and interactive activities that promote urban exploration.

Young urbanists will be invited to participate in activities designed for them.

The screenings take place at Cinema Elvire Popesco and other venues to be announced.

(Photo: Ivan Murauyou/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com