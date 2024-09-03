UPfit.Cloud launches FitNet, the first platform to bring together players in the fitness industry

News from Companies

Stemming from the desire to bring together players in the Romanian fitness industry, UPfit.Cloud, a leader in software solutions for fitness clubs, announces FitNet’s launch in early September. Through this innovative project, the company aims to provide a support network to users who want to adopt a healthy lifestyle and provide increased exposure for Romanian fitness operators.

FitNet aims to create the most robust fitness community in Romania. With FitNet, users will access updated information about the country's fitness gyms, equipment, supplements, accessories, gadgets, and other fitness products, as well as personalized training programs and personal trainers. In this way, Fitnet supports creating a solid fitness community, a place where movement enthusiasts have all the necessary information to support them.

"We decided to initiate FitNet from a desire to help strengthen this industry, which has only recently begun to develop significantly in Romania. Our goal is to create the country's strongest fitness community, offering club operators and consumers a complete and functional ecosystem. The fact that UPfit.Cloud is a company that makes a profit without external investors, allowing us to invest in this platform without the pressure to make an immediate profit. We aim to focus on the construction of this project, to increase the awareness of the benefits of physical activity and constant movement as a lifestyle because the decision to go to the gym means more than buying a subscription", said George Damian, CEO of UPfit.cloud.

According to the 2024 European Health & Fitness Market Report, made by Deloitte and Europeactive, the Romanian fitness industry has one of the lowest penetration rates in Europe, only 4%, versus an average penetration level of 8.2% in the EU. In addition, last year’s VAT increase of almost 400%, from 5% to 19% for fitness operators, has put additional pressure on the industry.

In this context, the launch of FitNet responds to acute market needs. The platform was designed to facilitate the access of fitness-passionate users to the necessary information about proximity, discounts on partner brands, and opportunities to connect with personal coaches. At the same time, Fitnet offers students the opportunity to get a FitNet Student Card, which brings them exclusive benefits and considerable discounts, becoming an essential communication channel between young people and fitness operators.

Another innovative aspect of FitNet is the possibility of collaborations with various fitness industry brands, promoting events and projects dedicated to sports enthusiasts. In addition, fitness clubs can create their FitNet profile for free, with cost-packages for additional promotion tools. Current clients of UPfit.Cloud will automatically benefit from free access to these tools.

The FitNet PT Club application offers personal coaches a free and efficient solution for managing scheduling and other customer relationships. This allows them to optimize their business without additional costs in a market dominated by paid apps. At the same time, through the platform, fitness clubs can promote themselves in new market segments, thus contributing to the expansion and diversification of the supply for fitness enthusiasts in Romania.

UPfit.Cloud estimates that Fitnet will attract more than 10,000 active users by the end of 2024, contributing to a significant transformation of how Romanians perceive and engage in fitness activities.

About upfit.cloud

Founded in Timisoara in 2014, by George Damian and Alexandru Pintilie, UPfit.Cloud is an IT company that offers software solutions for fitness clubs. The product itself, UPfit.Cloud, was officially launched in 2020 and serves over 300 fitness clubs globally, of which over 250 are in Romania. With a 38% market share in the local market, the company aims to expand its presence in international markets while remaining a leader in Romania. The company operates in Romania, Serbia, Hungary, UAE, USA, and Croatia, through the UPfit.Cloud platform, 8.2 million euros are traded monthly (online payments and services), the average weight of online payments being about 23% - 25% of the total revenues of fitness clubs. UPfit.Cloud has a market share of 38% of the Romanian fitness market.

*This is a Press release.