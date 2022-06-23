Report: Untold, among top electronic music festivals

Untold, the event taking place in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, has been ranked fifth among the electronic music festivals in the world, according to the Post-Pandemic Festival Report 2022, put together by the music analytics platform Viberate.

The music festivals were sorted by genre, determined by the majority of artists on the lineup, and their performance score. The latter is based on the performance of artists in the lineup, and the number of social media mentions/follows the festival gets from industry professionals (other festivals and artists). A festival’s performance score is calculated based on every edition since 2018.

Of the 330 festivals analyzed, 101 were electronic music ones. Of these, the most (19) take place in the US, followed by the Netherlands (11) and France (10).

Tomorrowland Belgium, EDC Las Vegas and Ultra Miami took the top three places. They were followed by Lollapalooza Brasil and Untold.

David Guetta, Don Diablo, G-Eazy, Kygo, Major Lazer, Morten, Oliver Heldens, Paul Kalkbrenner LIVE, Tujamo, Above & Beyond, and Anne-Marie are among the artists set to perform at this year’s edition of Untold, the organizers announced earlier this year.

This year’s festival is scheduled to take place between August 4 and August 7.

Major Lazer, the electronic dance music DJ trio including Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums, and British singer Anne-Marie will perform in the country for the first time.

(Photo: Salajean/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com