Romania’s Untold festival announces 2019 dates, first passes go on sale

The 2019 edition of the Untold festival will take place between August 1 and August 4 in Cluj Napoca. The first 10,000 passes for the event will go on sale on November 14, the festival’s organizers announced.

Those who registered on the festival’s website can purchase the passes beginning Wednesday, at 14:00, at prices of EUR 99 plus taxes. The final price of the passes will be of EUR 169 plus taxes. The VIP passes will also go on sale on November 14, at prices of EUR 269 plus taxes. Their final price will be of EUR 339 plus taxes.

One buyer cannot purchase more than four passes. Those who have not registered yet on the festival’s website can still do so.

Over 355,000 people attended this year’s edition of Untold, where over 200 artists performed. The organizers said 35,000 foreign tourists came at the event.

“In 2018, Untold attracted, throughout its four days, over EUR 45 million to the Cluj community,” the organizers said.

