United Drive’s market entry mirrors Romania’s premium car buyers shopping habits

United Drive enters the Romanian market with a curated portfolio of pre-owned premium, luxury, and supercars and an end-to-end purchase model designed around how Romanian discerning consumers prefer to buy.

Through sustained investments in the showroom, stock, and extended exclusive deals around Europe, the company aims to set a new benchmark in the luxury automotive sector in Romania.

The portfolio reflects preferences at the upper end of the market. Alongside popular brands such as BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz, the company can secure luxury labels including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren, as well as specific, on-demand model requests. Each acquisition is guided through personalized counseling by a specialized team of experts.

Cars are available from a stock of over 100 models or import-to-order. Each unit is screened for history, technical condition, and documentation before listing, sourced from established European markets - primarily Germany, alongside France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Belgium - complemented by selected authorized partners locally.

The company consolidates what is usually a fragmented process - a response to time-constrained buyers who expect a single, coherent, transparent, and smooth journey. Beyond shortlisting and negotiation, through a trusted international network of partners, it manages international transport, customs, registration, and delivery, with post-purchase options such as extended warranties, detailing, and protective finishes.

Flexible financing options are tailored for both individuals and companies, ranging from finance leasing, operating leasing, and car loans to buy-back and trade-in services that complement and ease the purchase process.

The business model United Drive brings to the market speaks to a broader shift in the premium used segment, appealing to a knowledgeable, mature, and peculiar buyer profile. Today’s customers seek not only a high-performance vehicle but also a buying experience that goes beyond acquisition, tailored to every detail.

