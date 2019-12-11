Bucharest City Hall plans to refurbish downtown Unirii Park

The Bucharest City Hall plans to spend RON 8.5 million (some EUR 1.8 million) to refurbish the city’s downtown Unirii Park, according to a project to be discussed by the Bucharest General Council on November 14, Mediafax reported.

“Unirii Park is a park with a significant urban recreation potential; at present it represents the extension of a neighborhood square, a green area without a significant public function, and outside of the benches, part of the urban furniture, there are no items or landmarks to attract the public to the site,” the description of the project reads.

The refurbishment projects entails the cleaning and removal of dried trees and vegetation; the setting up of an automated irrigation network; the replacement of the existing lighting network with a new one, where lighting poles will have a height of 12 meters; the remaking and enlargement of the pedestrian alleys; the building of a new pedestrian axis linking the eastern and western parts of the site; and the replacement of the garbage bins with new, eco ones, among others.

(Photo: Sergey Novikov / Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]