Unilever expands food goods factory in central Romania

The Anglo-Dutch group Unilever, one of the largest global players in the fast-moving consumer goods market, is expanding its food goods factory in Ploieşti, central Romania, and will diversify its product portfolio.

"We are writing a new chapter in which we continue to develop, to bring technology in line with global trends in the food industry, to diversify our product portfolio and to expand our sales market," said Silviu Damoc, factory manager of Unilever Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Company officials did not provide details about the project, the new products to be made here, or the investment budget. Sources familiar with the project disclosed that the project has a significant size, though.

Currently, Knorr and Delikat are produced in the food factory in Ploieşti, which was opened about 15 years ago.

Unilever South Central Europe manages its operations in neighbouring countries such as Bulgaria, Serbia, Moldova and Montenegro, from Romania. In total, it has five factories in the region. There are two in Ploieşti - one for food and one for detergents, one in Bucharest taken over from FruFru (fruit juices), another in Suceava for ice cream (bought from Betty Ice) and the fifth south of the Danube in Bulgaria, near Veliko Tarnovo, also for ice cream.

The current investment targets the food factory in Ploieşti, where Unilever has already started the recruitment campaign for new people.

