Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 08:29
Business

Unilever plans to boost its food production facilities in Romania

11 November 2020
Anglo-Dutch group Unilever will increase the production and storage capacities at its factory in Ploiesti - north of Bucharest.

The group thus aims to address the rising demand on the food market, according to James Simmons, managing director of Unilever South-Central Europe.

"The factory in Ploieşti produces some of the most popular products in our portfolio. Given the growing demand in the food category, we are expanding our production and storage capacity into this category," he said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

"Our factories have continued their activity in 2020 because it is important to be able to meet the needs of Romanians. In Romania, we produce Delikat, Napoca and Betty Ice ice cream, Dero, Omo, and FruFru (healthy food) products in our factories in Suceava, Ploieşti, and Bucharest. We are glad that we have managed to keep up with the high consumption needs of this year, given that Romanians spent more time at home," Simmons said.

Unilever entered the Romanian market 25 years ago with the takeover of the Dero detergent factory in Ploiesti, where today it manufactures Omo, Delikat, and Dero brands. A year later, it opened the local import and distribution office.

In recent years, the company has continued to expand through acquisitions, taking over the Betty Ice ice cream factory in Suceava and the majority stake in Fru Fru, a significant player in the healthy food market with a factory in Bucharest.

Unilever has an aggregated yearly turnover of RON 1.4 bln (EUR 300 mln) in Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Valentino Visentini/Dreamstime.com)

