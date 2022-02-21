Profile picture for user andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 08:04
Business

UniCredit group reports 81% higher earnings in Romania

21 February 2022
The Italian group UniCredit reported for 2021 a net profit of EUR 170 mln from its operations in Romania, increasing by about 81% compared to the consolidated earnings in 2020, according to the financial results announced in Milan, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

In 2020, UniCredit's profit on the local market had decreased by about 28.7% to EUR 94 mln.

On the Romanian banking market, at the end of 2020, UniCredit Bank ranked sixth in the top by assets, with a market share of 8.11%.

UniCredit's net operating profit in Romania rose to EUR 219 mln at the end of 2021, by 65.3% over the 2020 gain, and gross profit was EUR 265 mln, 5.6% above the value reached at the end of 2020.

UniCredit Romania's loan portfolio expanded by EUR 6.7 bln at the end of 2021, 13.3% up YoY.

The stock of deposits reached EUR 8.0 bln, but it increased at a slower rate compared to lending: by only 9.6% YoY.

(Photo: Viorel Dudau/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

