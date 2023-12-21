 

UniCredit Romania lists RON 480 mln bond at Bucharest Exchange

21 December 2023

UniCredit Bank, part of the UniCredit Group and one of the major banks in Romania, listed on December 20 its second corporate bond issue (BVB: UCB28) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange this year, worth RON 480 million (EUR 96 million).

The corporate, non-guaranteed, senior-rank bonds have a nominal value of RON 500,000 and a fixed interest rate of 7.82%. They will mature on November 24 2028.

The UniCredit Bank corporate bond issue in RON is part of a broader program to diversify financing sources, aimed to increase access to funding for the bank customers. The offer was mediated by Alpha Bank Romania.

The bond issue that starts trading is the 4th listed by UniCredit Bank with the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The UniCredit Bank bonds available for trading amount reach RON 1.1 billion (EUR 220 million).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andersastphoto/Dreamstime.com)

1

