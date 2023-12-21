Cluj County issues 10-year EUR 76 mln bond

Cluj County Council (CJ Cluj) announced the successful conclusion of the subscription of bonds worth EUR 75.68 million issued in a private placement run by a consortium formed by BT Capital Partners, Alpha Bank, and Raiffeisen. The maturity of the issue is ten years, with a call option in 2029.

The bonds issued by Cluj County were oversubscribed, with orders being launched for the purchase of 1,216,020 bonds, representing 160.6% of the total issue, according to a press release from CJ Cluj.

"The coupon margin is 325 bps pa above EURIBOR 6m, being below the maximum limit of the proposed range, due to the high interest of investors", the document states.

The six-month Euribor is currently quoted at 3.922%.

(Photo source: Cluj County Council)