Healthcare

UNICEF, Spotify launch Romanian-language version of podcast focused on mental health

29 July 2025

UNICEF has launched the Romanian-language version of the podcast On My Mind (În Mintea mea), created to support young people's mental health, with the support of global streaming platform Spotify.

The Romanian-language version of the podcast complements the work carried out by UNICEF in Romania, which is currently implementing an initiative aimed at promoting the emotional well-being of adolescents and young people.

The podcast consists of eight episodes, available to listeners for free, and includes exercises and information that help people maintain their mental well-being on a daily basis. The content was created together with young people and is based on concrete data regarding their mental health needs.

“In Romania, tens of thousands of children and adolescents face mental health issues. One in three adolescents aged 11 to 15 feels sad at least once a week. Although access to mental health services is one of their fundamental rights, most young people face significant barriers in accessing the services they need. UNICEF aims to close these gaps, and the global partnership with Spotify is an important step forward,” said Anna Riatti, UNICEF Representative in Romania.

The project’s goal is to combine Spotify’s platform and content expertise with UNICEF’s knowledge and experience in implementing mental health programs.

În mintea mea is truly a safe space where you can feel understood without being stuck in your own bubble. Rather, you are encouraged to step out of it and show that you are strong by asking for help,” said Andreea-Denisa, 16, a member of the Romanian Children’s Board, supported by UNICEF.

The eight episodes created for the first season of În mintea mea aim to improve young people’s knowledge, attitudes, practices, and behaviors regarding mental health. The podcast is based on a global perspective but is adapted to the specific context of each country where it is launched. This adaptation is carried out mainly together with local youth.

The On My Mind podcast was first launched in Ukrainian, Polish, and English in June 2023, aiming to address the urgent mental health needs of young people affected by the war in Ukraine. In 2024, Spanish and Portuguese versions followed, reaching young people throughout Latin America.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Boyarkinamarina | Dreamstime.com)

