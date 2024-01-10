Unemployment steady at 5.4% in Romania

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Romania was 5.4% in November 2023, the same level as one month earlier in October, according to the statistics office INS.

The number of unemployed (aged 15-74) estimated for November was 442,100, down from 446,500 in October but also compared to the same period of 2022 (481,700).

By gender, the unemployment rate for men exceeded that of women by 0.9 percentage points (pp): 5.8% versus 4.9%.

"The high level, 21.1%, of the unemployment rate among young people (15-24 years old) remains a reason for concern," INS representatives pointed out.

For adults (25-74 years old), the unemployment rate was estimated at 4.4% for November 2023 (4.1% for women and 4.7% for men). The number of unemployed aged 25-74 represented 77.2% of the total number of unemployed estimated for November 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)