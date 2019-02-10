Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 10/02/2019 - 14:43
Events
Two ultra-marathon runners organize first survival race in Romania next summer
02 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian ultra-marathon runners Andrei Gligor and Daniel Nica will organize in August 2020 the first survival race marathon in Romania.

Named Ultra Race Romania - Where Legends Meet, the event is a 7-days/ 6-stage race during which competitors must run 250 km. They will have to carry a backpack with all the items necessary for survival, such as food, medical products and personal hygiene.

The race will be organized in the Buzau area between August 10 and August 16, and those interested can register online at Ultraraceromania.ro. Some of the areas that the runners will have to cross are the Eagles Lake, the Casoca waterfall, the Gate of God, the Mud Volcanoes, and the Living Stones. 

The event supports the cause of autistic children who benefit from specialized therapy from Autism Voice association.

“Each participant will write his personal legend on the route. Moreover, the journey will not lack of local stories and mysteries of nature. But we must not forget that a 250 km race has a finish line, but the race of children with autism never ends. By participating to the Ultra Race Romania, marathoners will not only exceed their limits, but will also contribute to the autistic children’s race towards normality, as part of the registration fee, that will be directed towards this purpose,” said Andrei Gligor, organizer of Ultra Race Romania.

More details about the event are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo: ID 155117964 © Sumetee Theesungnern - Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 10/02/2019 - 14:43
Events
Two ultra-marathon runners organize first survival race in Romania next summer
02 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian ultra-marathon runners Andrei Gligor and Daniel Nica will organize in August 2020 the first survival race marathon in Romania.

Named Ultra Race Romania - Where Legends Meet, the event is a 7-days/ 6-stage race during which competitors must run 250 km. They will have to carry a backpack with all the items necessary for survival, such as food, medical products and personal hygiene.

The race will be organized in the Buzau area between August 10 and August 16, and those interested can register online at Ultraraceromania.ro. Some of the areas that the runners will have to cross are the Eagles Lake, the Casoca waterfall, the Gate of God, the Mud Volcanoes, and the Living Stones. 

The event supports the cause of autistic children who benefit from specialized therapy from Autism Voice association.

“Each participant will write his personal legend on the route. Moreover, the journey will not lack of local stories and mysteries of nature. But we must not forget that a 250 km race has a finish line, but the race of children with autism never ends. By participating to the Ultra Race Romania, marathoners will not only exceed their limits, but will also contribute to the autistic children’s race towards normality, as part of the registration fee, that will be directed towards this purpose,” said Andrei Gligor, organizer of Ultra Race Romania.

More details about the event are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo: ID 155117964 © Sumetee Theesungnern - Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

02 October 2019
Business
Romanian airline Tarom to launch direct flights from Bucharest to New York next summer
02 October 2019
Business
Influential investor says Romania won’t be able to keep single tax rate any longer
01 October 2019
Politics
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Romania’s Govt.
01 October 2019
Business
Over 37,000 Romanian IT specialists left the country in 20 years, 30% went to US and Canada, 13% to UK
01 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s ruling party, ready to send new controversial proposal for EU commissioner seat
01 October 2019
Business
Appliance producer opens first Industry 4.0 factory in Romania after EUR 150 mln investment
01 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president asks anti-organized crime head to step down over notorious murder case investigation
01 October 2019
Entertainment
Funny or not? Romanian gets oath certificate signed by priest that he will stop drinking alcohol, except…

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40