Two ultra-marathon runners organize first survival race in Romania next summer

Romanian ultra-marathon runners Andrei Gligor and Daniel Nica will organize in August 2020 the first survival race marathon in Romania.

Named Ultra Race Romania - Where Legends Meet, the event is a 7-days/ 6-stage race during which competitors must run 250 km. They will have to carry a backpack with all the items necessary for survival, such as food, medical products and personal hygiene.

The race will be organized in the Buzau area between August 10 and August 16, and those interested can register online at Ultraraceromania.ro. Some of the areas that the runners will have to cross are the Eagles Lake, the Casoca waterfall, the Gate of God, the Mud Volcanoes, and the Living Stones.

The event supports the cause of autistic children who benefit from specialized therapy from Autism Voice association.

“Each participant will write his personal legend on the route. Moreover, the journey will not lack of local stories and mysteries of nature. But we must not forget that a 250 km race has a finish line, but the race of children with autism never ends. By participating to the Ultra Race Romania, marathoners will not only exceed their limits, but will also contribute to the autistic children’s race towards normality, as part of the registration fee, that will be directed towards this purpose,” said Andrei Gligor, organizer of Ultra Race Romania.

More details about the event are available here.

[email protected]