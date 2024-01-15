Politics

Ukraine announces negotiations for bilateral security agreement with Romania

15 January 2024

The Presidency of Ukraine announced that, on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of national security advisors and political advisors to the heads of state on the implementation of the Peace Formula in Davos, Switzerland, the Ukrainian side, with the participation of the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, commenced bilateral talks with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania Iulian Fota on concluding a bilateral security agreement.

The Romanian side, including the Presidency and the Foreign Affairs Ministry, issued no statement on this topic.

A similar bilateral security agreement between the UK and Ukraine, which will enter into force before Ukraine joins NATO, was signed during the visit of Rishi Sunak, the head of the British government, to Kyiv on January 12. "The UK have to respond within 24 hours if there is aggression against Ukraine," said Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmihal.

The beginning of negotiations with Romania on a bilateral security agreement "logically furthers the agreements reached following the phone call between the Presidents of Ukraine and Romania on January 9, 2024," and is a step towards the implementation of the Joint Declaration of the two leaders of October 10, 2023, according to the Ukrainian Presidency's release.

Romania became the 9th country to start bilateral security talks with Ukraine and once again reaffirmed its unwavering support for Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity, as well as its European and Euro-Atlantic path, according to the Ukrainian Presidency.

The parties discussed the main elements of a future bilateral security agreement and agreed on modalities for further negotiations.

