Startup

UK startup Native Teams launches operations in Romania

08 November 2023

UK-based startup Native Teams, founded in 2021 in London by the entrepreneur Jack Thorogood, has launched operations in Romania. The company provides simplified work payment, employment and tax management solutions for freelancers and remote workers and their employers.

Romania is the 55th country in the world where Native Teams is launching its operations. 

The local activity will be led by Alina Stefan, appointed as Country Director for the Romanian market. In addition, the company has also recruited Cosmin Fotache as the Business Development Manager for Romania.

“Cosmin and Alina will work together to implement Native Teams’ plans and transform Romania into a key hub in the region,” the company said.

Alina Stefan has solid experience in areas such as fintech, payments and corporate benefits and has coordinated technology startups in different sectors. Previously, she represented from the position of County Manager, Azimo UK, contributing to the development of the money transfer industry. Subsequently, she coordinated the operations of Salarium Fintech, the local payroll solution, from the position of CEO.

Native Teams developed an integrated solution for the remote work market across the three major components of managing a company’s workforce: the significantly streamlined remote employment contract payments segment, the employment formalities segment, and the country-specific tax and duty management segment. Its approach integrates a range of services, including multi-currency wallets, Native cards, ‘employer of record’ services, and fee management solutions.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)

1

