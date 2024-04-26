Uber Green arrives in Romania’s Brașov

Uber launched its Green service in the popular mountain city of Brașov, in central Romania, on April 25, with a fleet of environmentally friendly vehicles such as Toyota Prius, Hyundai Ioniq, Tesla Model Y, and Volkswagen ID.3.

Previously, the Uber Green option was made available to residents and tourists of Cluj-Napoca in November 2023.

“We know that the future of transportation is electric - with Uber Green, we would like to make e-mobility accessible to as many people as possible and to develop electric transportation in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, and now in Brașov,” said Ana Maria Borlovan, Head of Driver Operations at Uber for the Central & Eastern Europe region.

Since its launch in Romania, more than 1.3 million riders have used Uber Green in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Timișoara. Meanwhile, the green cars have covered a total of 1.6 million kilometers.

The longest Uber Green ride took place on April 28, 2022, covering 262 kilometers from the Otopeni Airport to Năvodari, in Constanța county, the company said.

Uber operates in over 10,000 cities in more than 70 countries around the world. In Romania, where it operates in 22 cities, the company has been licensed as an alternative passenger transportation intermediary since 2020.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)