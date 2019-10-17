Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/17/2019 - 08:10
Business
Uber and Bolt get operating licenses in Romania
17 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two of the ridesharing platforms present in Romania, Uber and Bolt, have already obtained the operating permits in line with the new regulations passed for the alternative transport industry, Startupcafe.ro reported.

Communications minister Alexandru Petrescu announced that two ridesharing operators have already been registered, without mentioning who they were.

Two other operators have also submitted the documents needed for the permit.

According to the new law of alternative transport, platforms that want to carry ridesharing operations in Romania need technical approval from the Communications Ministry.

They must also pay an annual fee of RON 50,000 (EUR 10,500). The fines for operators not holding a valid permit range between RON 10,000 to RON 30,000.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/17/2019 - 08:10
Business
Uber and Bolt get operating licenses in Romania
17 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two of the ridesharing platforms present in Romania, Uber and Bolt, have already obtained the operating permits in line with the new regulations passed for the alternative transport industry, Startupcafe.ro reported.

Communications minister Alexandru Petrescu announced that two ridesharing operators have already been registered, without mentioning who they were.

Two other operators have also submitted the documents needed for the permit.

According to the new law of alternative transport, platforms that want to carry ridesharing operations in Romania need technical approval from the Communications Ministry.

They must also pay an annual fee of RON 50,000 (EUR 10,500). The fines for operators not holding a valid permit range between RON 10,000 to RON 30,000.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 October 2019
Politics
Romanian Laura Codruta Kovesi can start her mandate as European Chief Prosecutor
16 October 2019
Politics
Who is Romania’s newly appointed prime minister?
15 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president names Liberal leader to form the Government
15 October 2019
Business
Romania, back in the race for Volkswagen plant as group pauses investment in Turkey
15 October 2019
Social
BBC: Why does Romania, a country overflowing with rubbish, import more from abroad?
15 October 2019
Social
Most lavish wedding in Romania: Steaua Bucharest owner gives daughter EUR 1 mln wedding present
14 October 2019
Social
Court blocks Bucharest’s railway link to the airport, challenged by billionaire Ion Tiriac
14 October 2019
Sports
Over 30,000 children to watch Romania-Norway football match, an all-time record

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40