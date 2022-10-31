Turkish companies compete to build Cluj-Napoca metro

The two offers submitted by construction companies interested in building the first line (Line 1) of the metro network in Cluj-Napoca, central Romania, come from associations led by Turkish companies, Economica.net reported.

Line 1 of the Cluj-Napoca metro project is a light metro line of 21.03 km, with 19 underground stations and an above-ground depot.

The project is to be financed from non-reimbursable and reimbursable European funds such as the Large Infrastructure Operational Program (POIM) 2014 – 2020, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) 2021 – 2027 and the Transport Operational Program (POT) 2021 – 2027. The expected duration of the work is 8 years.

On October 28, the bids for the auction worth over RON 9 bln (EUR 1.8 bln) were opened, according to information from the Electronic Public Procurement System (SEAP).

The tender was unblocked after it had been suspended to update the value of the contract. Thus, the estimated value increased from RON 6.665 bln without VAT to RON 9.064 bln without VAT.

(Photo source: Capture from video on Emil Boc's Facebook page)