Turkey’s Memorial Hospital reportedly seeks acquisition targets in Romania

The Memorial Hospital group from Turkey, an important player in the private health market in its country, is looking to make a series of acquisitions in Romania, according to sources familiar with the developments consulted by Ziarul Financiar daily.

The Turkish group wants to buy rather than develop from scratch, at least in the first phase, which is why they visit hospitals and negotiate different purchases. The Turkish investor has evaluated both the businesses developed by well-known entrepreneurs such as Wargha Enayati and Mihai Miron, as well as other foreign businesses, such as Monza.

So far, Memorial Hospital has not initiated negotiations with any of the potential targets, the sources say. A number of preliminary discussions have already failed, while others continue.

The group is looking to buy hospitals, not clinic chains.

Memorial Hospital operates over ten hospitals in Turkey, according to its own website, and now seeks to expand abroad.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)