Southeastern Romania: Tulcea’s Danube Delta airport upgraded and expanded with EU funds

Local construction company Concelex, as the general contractor, said that it completed the project to expand and modernize the Danube Delta airport in Tulcea, southeastern Romania, which thus became an international airport at Schengen standards. The total value of the project was RON 180 million (some EUR 36 million), covered by European funds.

The association of Concelex SRL and Consteel Company SRL carried out the expansion and modernization works in 18 months, plus 2 months needed for the design phase.

The works included the upgrade and expansion of the passenger terminal, the modernization of the boarding platform, the modernization of the runway (built in 1973), and the construction of the platform dedicated to aircraft de-icing/anti-icing activities.

With an area of 9,300 square meters, the Danube Delta International Airport in Tulcea has a control system with 3 security filters for passengers, 6 booths for the border police, 5 check-in counters, and 3 boarding gates. Following the modernization works, the passenger terminal will be able to serve a passenger traffic of up to 400 people/hour.

“We are pleased that we were able to successfully complete this second airport infrastructure objective this spring, after the Schengen terminal of the Timișoara international airport. I have to admit that it was a challenge for us, from the point of view of finding local workforce, as several similar investments are carried out in the area,” said Daniel Pițurlea, the founder and president of Concelex.

Concelex is an integrated construction company that has been present on the market since 1994. With a team of over 1,000 employees, it operates throughout Romania, but also in EU countries such as Germany and Austria.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Aeroportul “Delta Dunãrii” Tulcea)