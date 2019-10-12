German tour operator Tui finds new partner in Romania

German tour operator Tui will start a partnership with Romanian tourism group Christian Tour, after its previous local partner, Eurolines, sold its tourism division to Tui’s competitor Dertour, Economica.net reported.

After terminating the partnership with the Eurolines tourism division, taken over by Dertour, Tui will remain active in Romania through a newly forged partnership with Memento Group, which owns the tour operator Christian Tour, the two groups announced.

The two companies will operate separately, with separate management, but Christian Tour will have access to all of the German group’s offers, at identical prices.

Tui will operate in Romania under the Tui Travel Center brand, and will have its own charter flights to countries such as Greece, Turkey, Spain, among the favorites of Romanian tourists, who will have access to hotels under the Tui brand, namely: Tui Blue, Tui Magic, Tui Life, River, Suneo, Robinson or Sensors.

At the same time, Tui Travel Center will also function as a marketplace for the local tour operators, meaning it will resell tourism products provided by Romanian travel agencies.

(Photo: Alexino/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]