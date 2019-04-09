Tribute bands bring the Woodstock vibe to Bucharest this weekend

HeyDay Music Festival, Romania’s largest festival of tribute bands, will return with a new edition in Bucharest this weekend. The event is scheduled to take place in Izvor Park between September 6 and September 8, from 10:00 to 22:30.

The 2019 HeyDay Festival marks 50 years since the Woodstock music festival with a special flower power edition, according to a press release quoted by local Agerpres. Throughout the three days of festival the public will get to hear music of legendary artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Pink Floyd, Queen, ABBA, and The Beatles performed by international and local tribute bands.

There will also be a special area dedicated to children and a street food area. Moreover, the fans will have the opportunity to get a tattoo or have their hair styled to resemble their favorite artists. More details are available here.

