Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

 

RO Transgaz wants to consolidate country's gas export capacity to Ukraine by 2026

20 January 2022
The Romanian natural gas transport system operator Transgaz wants to invest EUR 300 mln in partnership with its Ukrainian peer GTSO, which would add another EUR 35 mln, so that starting with 2026, Romania can export 6.9 mln cubic meters of gas per day to Ukraine through the interconnection point from Medieșul Aurit, Profit.ro reported.

The project was drafted by the company already, and it is under public consultations until March.

Notably, around the same time -toward the end of 2026 or in early 2027, the offshore perimeter Neptun Deep is expected to begin production, in case the transaction between Romgaz and Exxon is completed and the Offshore Law is amended in the first quarter of this year.

According to the consulting company Ryastad, Black Sea Deep could boost Romania’s natural gas production from 8.7 bln cubic meters in 2020 to 14-15 bln cubic meters per year in 2027-2029. Thus, Romania could export 20-25% of its domestic production.

In addition, Ukraine could use Romania as a transit country to import Azerbaijani gas from the TAP if Greece and Bulgaria also make the necessary investments to interconnect the gas pipeline with the Romanian transmission system.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

