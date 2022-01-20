RO Transgaz wants to consolidate country’s gas export capacity to Ukraine by 2026

The Romanian natural gas transport system operator Transgaz wants to invest EUR 300 mln in partnership with its Ukrainian peer GTSO, which would add another EUR 35 mln, so that starting with 2026, Romania can export 6.9 mln cubic meters of gas per day to Ukraine through the interconnection point from Medieșul Aurit, Profit.ro reported.

The project was drafted by the company already, and it is under public consultations until March.

Notably, around the same time -toward the end of 2026 or in early 2027, the offshore perimeter Neptun Deep is expected to begin production, in case the transaction between Romgaz and Exxon is completed and the Offshore Law is amended in the first quarter of this year.

According to the consulting company Ryastad, Black Sea Deep could boost Romania’s natural gas production from 8.7 bln cubic meters in 2020 to 14-15 bln cubic meters per year in 2027-2029. Thus, Romania could export 20-25% of its domestic production.

In addition, Ukraine could use Romania as a transit country to import Azerbaijani gas from the TAP if Greece and Bulgaria also make the necessary investments to interconnect the gas pipeline with the Romanian transmission system.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

