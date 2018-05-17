High altitude road in Romania reopens for traffic

Transalpina, the highest road in Romania, reopened for traffic starting Wednesday, May 16, the national roads management company CNAIR announced.

Only vehicles up to 3.5 tons are allowed to drive on this road and only between 8 AM and 8 PM. The maximum speed on this road is 30 kilometers per hour.

Road traffic on Transalpina is open only until October 15, but the authorities can decide to close it earlier due to weather conditions.

Transalpina is one of the most spectacular roads in Romania, climbing up to an altitude of 2.145 meters. The road crosses the Parang Mountains.

